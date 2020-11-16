Fayetteville assisted living facility reports 6 coronavirus deaths in less than 2 weeks

The Donalson Care Center in Fayetteville confirmed on Monday that six residents with coronavirus have died in less than two weeks.

In total, 10 residents with coronavirus at the assisted living and nursing facility have died.

In a statement on Monday, it said “As of now, we have 19 active resident cases of COVID-19. Sixty-four total residents at our facility have tested positive with 37 of those cases ‘recovered’.”

The facility says 36 staff members have also tested positive for the virus during the outbreak, and 26 employees who previously tested positive have returned to work.

The Donalson Care Center in Fayetteville, Tennessee is overseen by the Lincoln Medical Center, which is part of the Huntsville Hospital System. You can read its full statement on Monday below: