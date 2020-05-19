Fayetteville Middle School holds unique drive-thru for students to receive belongings, report cards

Some Fayetteville Middle School students received their report cards and locker items as they closed out their school year on Tuesday. Coronavirus forced many changes in education systems throughout the country, and Fayetteville City Schools is adjusting to how belongings from lockers are returned.

To keep everyone safe and distanced, the school used a drive-thru format to deliver students the contents of their lockers. On Tuesday, sixth grade students and parents pulled up to the front of the school. Teachers passed along bags of belongings they retrieved from the student lockers.

"The next four days this week, we're allowing students and parents come by and pick up their personal items, give out their report cards, take any library books," Tricia Jean, Principal of Fayetteville Middle School, said.

Jean is making sure students get their belongings they had to leave behind when coronavirus restrictions forced schools to close. The school year officially ends Thursday, and each grade has a designated day to pick up their things, but not many students have come.

"It has been very slow, our fifth and sixth grade, we maybe have 50 percent of the students that have picked up their items," Jean said.

Teachers and staff members use masks and gloves when cleaning out lockers to make sure they aren't spreading any germs. Jean says teachers find it important to give the supplies back to their own students.

"Some of the teachers are saying it's a little bit of a closure that they didn't get at the end of the school year. The kids are very excited to see their teachers come out smiling, saying we miss you, and we wish we could see you," Jean said.

Jean suspects with more parents back at work, it's harder for them to make it to the school. For students who missed their designated pick up day, they can come by on Wednesday or Thursday. The school is willing to adjust and work with families.

"They are welcome to call the school office and we will work out a time with them to come by and pick them up. We're here tomorrow and Thursday from 8 AM to 3 PM, so they are welcome to come any time," Jean said.

On Wednesday, the seventh grade class will be able to retrieve their items from school. The morning pickup time is from 9 AM to noon. The afternoon pickup time is from 1 PM to 3 PM.