Fayetteville High School student tests positive for coronavirus

A Fayetteville High School student has tested positive for coronavirus, the Fayetteville City School System announced late Thursday.

The news release from the system says the student has not been at school for more than a week, and that no students or staff have been in close contact.

"A system employee and a student who are household contacts of the affected student will quarantine at home, per Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidelines," the release said.

Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, asks that you keep your child at home.