Fayetteville City parents trust district after positive case of coronavirus at high school

We're still waiting to learn how many students are in quarantine after a coronavirus case within Fayetteville City Schools.

In a statement, the district confirmed a student at Fayetteville High School tested positive. That's the third case among students in the school system this year.

WAAY-31 spoke with a parent who says she thinks the district is taking enough steps to contain the virus.

One Fayetteville city mom told us she understands how serious coronavirus is. But with only a few cases this year, she's not anxious and believes between masks and temperature checks the district will keep numbers down.

"It's going. They're glad to be back. They really missed their friends and the structure of school," sad Kylee Hill, who has two children at Fayetteville High School.

She told us there's been a learning curve so far, but her kids say classes are going well

"Our administration and staff are doing a perfect job. I mean you see them outside checking their foreheads. They're doing what they're supposed to be doing and the kids are learning," she said.

On Monday, the district confirmed a case at Fayetteville High School.

It's the second one there this year.

The district said contact tracing was done and anyone who was in close contact with the student has already been notified.

They said parents should continue to monitor their kids at home for any symptoms.

Hill said she thinks everyone is doing the best they can and she just hopes everyone takes every precaution to stay safe.

"I think everybody is learning and we're just trying. As long as we support each other and honor everyone's opinions, we'll be fine," she said.

If your child was exposed, they can't go to class or any school events for 14 days.