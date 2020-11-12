Fayetteville City Schools confirms three more coronavirus cases at Ralph Askins School 

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed three more coronavirus cases at an elementary school on Thursday.

Three students at Ralph Askins School tested positive for the virus.

The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home,” said the district’s statement on Thursday.

