Fayetteville City Schools confirms student coronavirus case at Ralph Askins School

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Tuesday that a student at Ralph Askins School tested positive for coronavirus.

The case is one of several confirmed within the district and this school. On Monday, the district confirmed three cases at Fayetteville High School.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact with the student who tested positive has been notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home," Tuesday’s release said.