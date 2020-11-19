Fayetteville City Schools confirms six new coronavirus cases

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed six new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

It says one employee and four students at Ralph Askins School and a district employee have tested positive for the virus.

The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact has been notified.

In Lincoln County, Tennessee, there is no mask mandate and schools in Fayetteville are not requiring students to wear masks in the classroom. But class sizes are smaller than previous years, with some students taking part in virtual school.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home," Thursday’s announcement said.