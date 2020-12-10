Fayetteville City Schools confirms more coronavirus cases at two schools

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed more coronavirus cases among students and staff on Thursday.

It says one student at Ralph Askins School and one employee and three students at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for the virus. We’re told contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

The district moved to virtual learning on Thursday due to high numbers of students and staff with coronavirus and people in quarantine. This will last through the end of the semester.

