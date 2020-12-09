Fayetteville City Schools confirms more coronavirus cases after announcing switch to virtual learning

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed more coronavirus cases on Wednesday at Ralph Askins Elementary School.

One employee and four students at the school tested positive for the virus. The district said contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

The district is moving to virtual learning starting Thursday due to high numbers of students and staff with coronavirus and people in quarantine. This will last through the end of the semester.

You can read Wednesday’s announcement below. You can read more about the switch to virtual learning here.