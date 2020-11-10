Fayetteville City Schools confirms four new coronavirus cases at Ralph Askins School

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The district said that two students and two teachers at Ralph Askins School tested positive for the virus. It says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home," Tuesday’s announcement said.

Earlier Tuesday, the district told WAAY 31 it has 11 positive cases still at home systemwide and a total of 78 people quarantining. It said 36 of those will return to school this week and the other 42 will return next week.

We're told the number still in quarantine is high because several positive cases completed their 10 days and returned to school on Monday, but the close contacts are still in their 14-day quarantine period.