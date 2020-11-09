Fayetteville City Schools confirms coronavirus cases at three schools

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed three more coronavirus cases on Monday among students and teachers in the district.

It said a student at Fayetteville High School, a teacher at Ralph Askins School and a teacher at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district's announcement says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact with the people who tested positive has been notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home,” Monday’s statement said.