Fayetteville City Schools confirms 11 new coronavirus cases among multiple schools

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

The district said in a news release that four students at Ralph Askins School, five students at Fayetteville Middle School, one system employee and one Fayetteville High School employee tested positive for the virus.

It says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

Monday’s news release says “Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home.”

These cases are among several others previously confirmed in the district.