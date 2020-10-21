Fayetteville City Schools: Ralph Askins School employee tests positive for coronavirus

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Wednesday that an employee at Ralph Askins School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says contact tracing was completed, and anyone in direct contact with the employee was notified.

A student considered to be a household contact of the employee is quarantining at home.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home,” a statement from the district on Wednesday said.

The case confirmed on Wednesday follows multiple other positive cases within the school system. Read more here and here.