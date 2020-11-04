Fayetteville City Schools: 2 employees at Ralph Askins School test positive for coronavirus

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Wednesday that two employees at Ralph Askins School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact with the employees who tested positive has been notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home,” the announcement on Wednesday said.

The cases on Wednesday are among several others previously confirmed in the district. Read our previous stories here and here.