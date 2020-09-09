Fayetteville City School district states how they compete with coronavirus

We learned 6 Fayetteville High School students are in quarantine after a positive case there.

The district said a student tested positive over the weekend.

It's the third case since the school year started.

WAAY-31 learned how the district is managing classes during the pandemic.

"We here in Fayetteville have a COVID response team and we enact that team. We go over procedures and what we're going to do and we immediately begin contact tracing," said Bill Hopkins, director of Fayetteville City Schools.

He told us the district is using masks, social distancing, cleaning stations and a blended learning system to keep coronavirus contained.

Hopkins said they've had to stay flexible during the school year.

"In some ways it's been better than we expected and in some ways not quite as good," he said.

Hopkins told us some parents and students were experiencing a learning gap, so they've had to start doing what they call remote learning Wednesday.

In this, all traditional students stay home and virtual students come to campus to get the help they need.

"We felt like in our middle and high school that our virtual students weren't getting all their needs met due to the difficulty the teachers were having with two formats," said Hopkins.

Hopkins says coronavirus has put a strain on everyone, but he said he wants to let parents and students know they're doing a great job and to keep doing the things that will keep kids and teachers healthy.

"Keep checking the temps, watch for symptoms or signs and keep them home if they feel like they could be contagious or they could have the virus of any kind... Not just COVID, it could be the flu," he said.

The remote Wednesdays will end in October.

Hopkins says this so they can work out any kinks with the virtual option and listen to concerns or praises from parents and students...

So moving forward, everyone will have no problems with their learning styles.