Clear

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fauci said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 6:58 PM
Posted By: Michelle Liu, AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade more of his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government’s top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated, saying politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures.

Fauci said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.

“If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated. It’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him,” Fauci told “Fox News Sunday.”

There was no immediate comment from the former president’s office Sunday.

Trump has urged people to get vaccinated, doing so again two weeks ago at a conservative political gathering in Florida.

But he hasn’t been among former presidents and other public officials who have been vaccinated on camera to encourage others to get the shot. It was revealed only recently that he was vaccinated in private at the White House before leaving office in January.

Trump did not appear in a new public service campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine that included former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Polls have shown Republicans joining Black people and other groups in expressing greater skepticism than others about the safety of the vaccine.

Fauci said he doesn’t understand the resistance.

“What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He added: “I mean, I just can’t comprehend what the reason for that is when you have a vaccine that’s 94-95% effective and it is very safe. I just don’t get it.”

The number of vaccine doses distributed and administered each day in the U.S. is rising, with more than 2.5 million daily shots in arms on average in the last week.

About 1 in 5 Americans have received at least one dose, with about 1 in 9 fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus is blamed for over 530,000 deaths in the United States. Deaths and newly confirmed infections per day have tumbled over the past two months. But cases are running at a still-troubling average of about 55,000 a day.

Fauci repeatedly warned against pulling back on public health measures too early, saying the virus could come surging back, endangering the goal of getting the country closer to normal by early July.

He pointed to Europe as a cautionary tale. Rising virus cases this winter followed rollbacks on restrictions on the continent.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503305

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson726761425
Mobile36694753
Madison32892479
Tuscaloosa24547431
Montgomery22975537
Shelby22499226
Baldwin20091294
Lee15138163
Calhoun14055301
Morgan13865258
Etowah13485335
Marshall11510217
Houston10198267
Elmore9633196
Limestone9483142
St. Clair9128230
Cullman9062184
Lauderdale8683216
DeKalb8578178
Talladega7709167
Walker6689268
Jackson6573105
Autauga641695
Blount6288129
Colbert6031125
Coffee5287105
Dale4700108
Russell412534
Franklin404882
Covington4014108
Chilton3955106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3669143
Clarke346356
Dallas3444144
Chambers3441112
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287092
Winston260369
Bibb247958
Marengo246758
Geneva241771
Pickens227257
Barbour218153
Hale213472
Butler203866
Fayette203358
Henry184242
Cherokee178842
Randolph167541
Monroe167339
Washington158238
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141141
Lamar135133
Lowndes133952
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107525
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events