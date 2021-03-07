Clear

"Farmers to Families" food drive is giving 1,200 free boxes of food

“We really want to get this to those that need it the most,"

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

On Monday morning, about 1,200 boxes of free food will be distributed at the Madison City Stadium. The need for food remains very high because of the pandemic. So, the "Farmers to Families" food drive will continue every Monday through the end of March.

Each box is full of about 30lbs of fresh food. Anyone needing some assistance is encouraged to come. The food drive starts Monday morning at 9:30 and will go until supplies last.

The pastor for the drive, Eli Brooks, said they understand people may not feel comfortable asking for help. So, all you have to do is show up, and they will give you a box of food. No questions asked.

“We really want to get this to those that need it the most, and again, if you’re in that situation where you’re like, ‘you know what, normally I wouldn’t say we need it but this paycheck is not coming until this,’ come and get one, and don’t feel bad about that. We want everyone to get one that could use one," said Brooks. "Bring them to some family or friends that could use them as well so that we can all together encourage and help one another through this time.”

The Daystar Church in Hartselle is hosting a "Farmers to Families" food drive on Monday as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 499411

Reported Deaths: 10149
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson719951403
Mobile36396741
Madison32674469
Tuscaloosa24391423
Montgomery22789523
Shelby22250219
Baldwin19915289
Lee15070161
Calhoun13961296
Morgan13785255
Etowah13413327
Marshall11458215
Houston10121264
Elmore9509190
Limestone9435139
St. Clair9050228
Cullman8993183
Lauderdale8628214
DeKalb8507175
Talladega7643165
Walker6600260
Jackson6551104
Autauga634492
Blount6252128
Colbert6007121
Coffee5261104
Dale4680107
Russell407534
Franklin400779
Covington3996107
Chilton3911104
Escambia379473
Tallapoosa3637143
Clarke344553
Chambers3432111
Dallas3428142
Pike292973
Marion288796
Lawrence285787
Winston258568
Bibb246058
Marengo244657
Geneva240270
Pickens225757
Barbour213851
Hale212569
Fayette202657
Butler201466
Henry183541
Cherokee178140
Monroe166739
Randolph165141
Washington157036
Macon147845
Crenshaw146755
Clay146254
Cleburne140141
Lamar133933
Lowndes133151
Wilcox123225
Bullock117736
Conecuh107224
Perry106427
Sumter100832
Coosa90324
Greene88732
Choctaw55723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 782206

Reported Deaths: 11543
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby878791517
Davidson82125874
Knox46447589
Hamilton40698463
Rutherford38749388
Williamson25489204
Sumner21542320
Montgomery17539213
Out of TN1718496
Wilson16618211
Unassigned15837126
Sullivan14499275
Blount14189184
Bradley13067141
Washington12840234
Maury12273162
Sevier12158165
Putnam10660170
Madison10136232
Robertson9027121
Anderson8103158
Hamblen8088166
Greene7315145
Tipton6974103
Coffee6432115
Dickson6295106
Gibson6200141
Cumberland6137123
Carter5998155
McMinn597193
Roane594696
Bedford5841120
Loudon573666
Jefferson5717119
Lawrence558083
Monroe539591
Warren533377
Hawkins529598
Dyer5248101
Franklin476585
Fayette468773
Obion437195
Lincoln416462
Rhea415573
Cocke403996
Cheatham397944
Marshall392857
Campbell383459
Weakley379960
Giles375897
Henderson362574
Carroll349381
White339866
Hardeman339465
Macon337773
Hardin332063
Lauderdale310042
Henry301675
Marion295945
Wayne288830
Scott288644
Overton286558
Claiborne284769
McNairy268753
Hickman267941
DeKalb267251
Haywood265160
Smith257936
Grainger244846
Trousdale240022
Morgan231138
Fentress230044
Johnson217538
Chester202448
Bledsoe201310
Crockett197447
Unicoi182147
Polk179122
Cannon178630
Union174134
Grundy170230
Lake167926
Sequatchie157527
Humphreys155621
Decatur154237
Benton151339
Lewis147625
Meigs126823
Jackson125734
Stewart124425
Clay107131
Houston103832
Perry103528
Moore94716
Van Buren79720
Pickett74723
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events