"Farmers to Families" food drive is giving 1,200 free boxes of food

On Monday morning, about 1,200 boxes of free food will be distributed at the Madison City Stadium. The need for food remains very high because of the pandemic. So, the "Farmers to Families" food drive will continue every Monday through the end of March.

Each box is full of about 30lbs of fresh food. Anyone needing some assistance is encouraged to come. The food drive starts Monday morning at 9:30 and will go until supplies last.

The pastor for the drive, Eli Brooks, said they understand people may not feel comfortable asking for help. So, all you have to do is show up, and they will give you a box of food. No questions asked.

“We really want to get this to those that need it the most, and again, if you’re in that situation where you’re like, ‘you know what, normally I wouldn’t say we need it but this paycheck is not coming until this,’ come and get one, and don’t feel bad about that. We want everyone to get one that could use one," said Brooks. "Bring them to some family or friends that could use them as well so that we can all together encourage and help one another through this time.”

The Daystar Church in Hartselle is hosting a "Farmers to Families" food drive on Monday as well.