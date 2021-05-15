Fans enjoy Saturday night Trash Pandas game without mask requirement

Saturday night was the first weekend baseball game at Toyota Field where you did not​​ need a mask unless you wanted to wear one.

Friday, Major League Baseball announced face coverings were no longer required for Minor League venues.

That same day, the Trash Pandas announced its new policy and took down plexi-glass barriers throughout the stadium.

People told WAAY-31 they were so happy to be at this game.

The marketing team told us they were preparing for a big crowd and we can say they were right.

There were people of all ages who said they felt like Saturday night was a huge turning point and celebratory moment amid this pandemic.

"Dingers... what's that... Homeruns," said a fan.

This is what fans came out to see.

One baseball team came from Haleyville, Alabama to watch the Trash Pandas play Saturday night.

They weren't the only ones who came from out of town to enjoy the game.

"This is the Trash Pandas. It's a new park, new team, and they got my favorite player," said David Bannister.

David Bannister drove from Hoover, Alabama and he, just like many others told WAAY-31, the game of baseball without a mask and the fear of COVID is what they've been waiting for.

Masking is encouraged if you'd like, but not a requirement anymore for Minor League Venues.

But mask on or off, attending these games for some is about making memories.

“I just think it’s good for the kids to be able to come out and get to watch something they can look forward to when they get older” said a coach.

The Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp, says there's still some COVID precautions in place when it comes to the players and fans.

"The players truly do want to interact with the fans. They are throwing balls up in the stands, even though they're not supposed to but they can't help themselves, they want to add to that fan experience," she said.

Knupp says with restrictions lifted, they plan to hold several events at Toyota Field for a fun-filled Summer.

"College tournaments, day camps for kids, movie night on the field, so we're just trying to do a lot of things this Summer," she said.

Social distancing is still enforced and daily cleaning is at the top of the list.

For fans, though, they're just grateful for the experience.

"We're ready to get out, we're ready to go see folks, have fun, get a little Trash Panda gear and maybe the best mascot in Minor League Baseball," said Bannister.

The marketing team told WAAY-31 they also are not handing out programs anymore.

They are asking people to use the digital version on your phone where you an see stats, food and drink items, and so much more.

The stadium is also completely cashless.