With the stay-at-home order keeping families away from their loved ones in assisted living facilities, some people are coming up with creative ways to stay in touch.
Dustin Lee and his family got to see his great grandmother, Mildred Holmes, on Wednesday for the first time in six weeks. Mildred, 95, has dementia and is quarantined in her room at Cottage of the Shoals Nursing Home in Tuscumbia.
Courtesy of Dustin Lee
The family shared a sweet moment with her from outside her window.
Video is courtesy of Dustin Lee
Related Content
- Family shares sweet moment with great grandmother quarantined in Tuscumbia nursing home
- North Alabama nursing homes take coronavirus precautions
- Nursing homes in North Alabama encourage family members to video call loved ones
- Alabama National Guard helping nursing homes during coronavirus pandemic
- Alabama National Guard disinfecting nursing homes during coronavirus crisis
- Tuscumbia teachers surprise students with procession during coronavirus shutdown
- Quarantine: How to isolate you or your family due to possible coronavirus infection
- Cullman County couple on cruise ship to enter coronavirus quarantine
- Jackson County deputies self-quarantining after weekend arrest
- How to maintain a relationship while in quarantine
Scroll for more content...