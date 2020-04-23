Family shares sweet moment with great grandmother quarantined in Tuscumbia nursing home

With the stay-at-home order keeping families away from their loved ones in assisted living facilities, some people are coming up with creative ways to stay in touch.

Dustin Lee and his family got to see his great grandmother, Mildred Holmes, on Wednesday for the first time in six weeks. Mildred, 95, has dementia and is quarantined in her room at Cottage of the Shoals Nursing Home in Tuscumbia.

The family shared a sweet moment with her from outside her window.

