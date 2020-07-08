‘It can infect anybody:’ Marshall County family’s message after 5 survive coronavirus

Every day for the last several months, the Alabama Department of Public Health has released the state's latest numbers of coronavirus patients.

Those patients are kept anonymous, but those numbers represent our neighbors.

"Watching my 20-month-old daughter just struggle and hurt. There was one night I was holding my little girl and she was just crying and I had done everything I could do for her, and she just laid on my shoulder and cried until she fell asleep," said Mahalia Barnes, a local coronavirus survivor.

Barnes told WAAY 31 she was scared when she and her husband received their positive coronavirus test results. She says her whole family, including her three young children, all experienced coronavirus symptoms.

Her 20-month-old twins were born prematurely, so Barnes worried her biggest fear could have been a reality.

"My whole thing this entire time has been, I don’t ever want to see one of my children on a ventilator again. You just don’t. As a mother you don’t want to see that and I don’t want to see that for anybody," said Barnes.

Barnes says even before her test came back positive she was feeling symptoms.

"Fever, chills, extreme body aches, like I didn’t even think I could get out of the bed," she said.

Barnes says even though she had severe symptoms, she was more worried about her children.

"It scared me because I didn’t know what to expect for them. Luckily they just had the G.I. problems and they didn’t have the respiratory symptoms," she said.

"But the biggest message that I think people need to understand right now is that it can infect anybody and you don’t know how your body is going to react to it."

She has a message for the community after sharing what her family has gone through: "It’s not worth it. We will wear the mask, we will social distance, we will sanitize. We will do our part because I don’t want any else have to experience what we have," said Barnes.

Barnessaid it's been 19 days and none of her family members have their senses of taste or smell back.

But she says her family members have their energy back and are feeling much better. Thankfully no one in the family had to be hospitalized.

They told us they believe they caught the virus from other family members who later tested positive.