Families visit loved ones through windows at nursing homes for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, many families across the country and right here in North Alabama had to spend the holiday apart due to Coronavirus, especially families with loved ones in nursing homes.

One woman says she is willing to do anything to spend what could be the last thanksgiving with her mother, even if that means just speaking to her through a window.

Divided by a slab of glass, Debby Jennings makes every effort to ensure her mother, Elizabeth Traylor, hears her.

"It was special, seeing her through the window, opening her eyes. She looked at me. That was good. I'll have a full heart," said Jennings.

Jennings describes her mother with three words.

"Kind, loving, and awesome..." said Jennings.

85-year-old Elizabeth just recovered from Coronavirus last week. She also suffers from dementia.

"I cherish every moment I can have with mom," said Jennings.

This weekend, she's showing how thankful she is with flowers and a visit.

She says right now it's more important than ever to make that drive to Barfield Health Care in Guntersville.

"With this being the end of the disease, it's those treasured times. Loving on her and letting her know how much we love her that we've missed," said Jennings.

With a knock on the window, Jennings gets the best gift she could ask for this holiday season.

"Just to see those pretty blue eyes, just for a second, let's me know she's there," said Jennings.

Employees at Barfield Health Care say they have some special socially distanced events planned for this weekend, and families are more than welcome to come visit loved ones through the windows.