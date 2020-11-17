Falkville High School moves to remote learning after staff members test positive for coronavirus

Falkville High School is moving to remote learning due to staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

The school will begin remote learning for all students on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20.

In an announcement Tuesday afternoon, Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said “This change in instruction is necessary because of the number of senior high staff members that have tested positive for Covid 19, or are being quarantined because of close contact with someone who tested positive.”

The school will resume in-person learning for students who chose traditional learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

The district says this change will not affect Falkville Middle School, grades 6-8, or Falkville Elementary School, grades K-5.