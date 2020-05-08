Facility decontaminating Alabama healthcare workers’ N95 masks for free

Alabama healthcare providers and first responders can now get their N95 masks decontaminated for free.

Eligible organizations can ship their used masks to the FDA-approved facility in Birmingham. These include hospitals, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, imaging centers, outpatient surgical centers and emergency medical service providers.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a single mask can be sent for decontamination multiple times, and about 80,000 masks can be processed at the site in a day. Concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor is used to remove contaminants.

The facility is operated by Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System.