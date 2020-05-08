Alabama healthcare providers and first responders can now get their N95 masks decontaminated for free.
Eligible organizations can ship their used masks to the FDA-approved facility in Birmingham. These include hospitals, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, imaging centers, outpatient surgical centers and emergency medical service providers.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a single mask can be sent for decontamination multiple times, and about 80,000 masks can be processed at the site in a day. Concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor is used to remove contaminants.
The facility is operated by Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System.
Related Content
- Facility decontaminating Alabama healthcare workers’ N95 masks for free
- Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
- Shoals businesses help feed healthcare workers
- Alabama National Guard to hold flyovers as thank you to healthcare workers, essential employees
- 40,000 face masks donated to Marshall County hospitals, hospice facility
- Huntsville Hospital creating database of healthcare workers in preparation for coronavirus surge
- Huntsville woman looks to donate camper to help healthcare workers self-quarantine
- Manufacturing facilities take precautions to protect their essential workers
- Apple donates about 63,000 N-95 masks to Alabama
- Alabama inmates making masks for state correctional system