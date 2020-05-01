FDA says drug with Alabama ties can be used to treat coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an emergency approval for a drug to treat hospitalized patients with coronavirus.

Clinical research has shown patients placed on this treatment recover an average of 4 days faster than those who haven't taken Remdesivir.

Remdesivir was originally used for Ebola cases, but clinical trials have shown it to be effective in treating coronavirus patients. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was one of the clinical trial sites of the drug.

Remdesivir is believed to be one of the first drugs with anti-viral activity when it comes to coronavirus, it targets the virus directly. Early data results show instead of a sick patient taking 15 days to recover, with Remdesivir it takes approximately 11 days. UAB physicians say the challenge for the drug manufacturer, Gilead, is to come up with enough doses to treat people, but this is a big start.

Gilead is donating its existing supply of the drug and will be increasing production, with a goal of one million treatment courses by December.

"There was an improved duration of hospitalization, meaning those that received the studied drug were released from the hospital sooner, and those that received studied drug had less adverse events overall, which is highly favorable to suggest this drug is improving outcomes," Dr. Nathan Erdmann, with the UAB Infectious Disease Division, said.

The emergency-use authorization in the United States allows the FDA to approve new drugs and certain drugs already utilized during a declared emergency.

Dr. Pam Hudson at Crestwood Medical Center says all local hospitals should have access to the drug.