FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 2:37 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday.

They are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

But there's one more regulatory hurdle.

Next week, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated.

In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor's offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites.

Kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

