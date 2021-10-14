Clear
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is held at a vaccination site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The FDA panel will discuss booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 2:38 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster shots for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.

Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand.

The FDA panel will discuss booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.

Final decisions are expected next week.

U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.

