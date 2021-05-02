FDA may decide Pfizer vaccine authorization for kids this week

The FDA may decide to allow children 12 and up to get Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as early as this week.

Pfizer said its studies have shown 100% efficacy in kids between the ages of 12 and 15. In March, Pfizer asked the FDA to add the age group to the authorization.

If the FDA authorizes the use of the vaccine in younger kids, they may be able to start receiving the vaccine later this month.

Children make up 20% of Alabama's population. On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Harris said vaccinating them will be crucial in reaching herd immunity.