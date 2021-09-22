Clear
FDA backs Pfizer Covid-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Pfizer vaccine effective for kids 12 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday signed off on such shots as a way to shore up protection in those groups.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The U.S. has moved a step closer to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to seniors and others at high risk from the virus.

This is not a done deal yet: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to weigh in on who it believes should get boosters and when.

The Biden administration wants to dispense third doses of the vaccine amid the spread of the delta variant, which has driven U.S. deaths and cases back up to levels not seen since last winter.

