FDA approves antiviral drug, Remdesivir, for hospitalized coronavirus patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with coronavirus.

According to ABC News, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced on Thursday that the FDA approved the antiviral drug Veklury, or Remdesivir, for treating patients with coronavirus requiring hospitalization. The medication works to stop replication of the virus.

It was previously authorized by the FDA for emergency use to treat coronavirus and is now the first and only approved treatment for the virus in the U.S.

It's widely available in hospitals across the country, including those in North Alabama.