FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to include children 12 through 15 years of age.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

