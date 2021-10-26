Clear
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

The vote Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration panel moves the U.S. closer to vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:32 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.

If regulators agree, shots could begin as early as late next week.

Young kids would get a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

A study found kid-size vaccinations are nearly 91% effective at preventing infections that cause symptoms.

Moderna also is studying its vaccine for young children.

