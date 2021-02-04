'Older adults are often targeted': Experts warn about coronavirus vaccine scams

The coronavirus vaccine is one of the most sought after items in the United States. This may make people fall victim to scammers because the vaccine is in high demand.

WAAY 31 learned some of the scams you should look out for.

The COVID vaccine is free for everyone. So, it's a red flag if you're asked to open your wallet and pay for the vaccine.

"When someone asks you for money to either get on a priority list, or that you are supposed to pay in advance for your vaccination, or anything like that, never ever give that information over the phone," said Alabama's AARP Communications Director Jamie Harding. "Nobody is going to solicit that information from you over the phone."

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said on Monday, about 2 million people in Alabama will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A good portion of those eligible are 65 and older. Harding said it makes them a target for scammers.

“Older adults are often targeted, in this case with the COVID vaccine rolling out, the scammers are well aware of the fact that the older folks are going to be the ones first in line," she said.

Harding pointed out some vaccine locations will make you pay a fee for the shot being administered, but most insurances will cover it. You also wouldn't receive the bill over the phone.

“Just avoid responding to any phone calls, text messages, anything where somebody’s asking you for money over the phone, or by email, or by text. Just ignore it, delete it, don’t click on any links, and you’ll stay safe that way," said Harding.

If it seems too good to be true, chances are it is. However, you can find reliable providers on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

You are encouraged to report any vaccine scams to law enforcement.