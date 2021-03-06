Expecting mother excited about hospital visitation changes

After Governor Kay Ivey revised the state's safer at home order this week, hospitals in North Alabama are making changes to their visitor policies.

Now one group in particular is feeling an overwhelming sense of joy.

WAAY-31 spoke with an expecting mom and doula on what this change means for them,

We spoke with one mom whose due date is just two days away, and thanks to changes made by the Huntsville Hospital system, her birthing experience became a lot less stressful.

A group of hospitals within the Huntsville Hospital Health System are now allowing non-COVID patients to have 2 guests with them.

"I was worried i wasn't going to be able to have one support person in the room, let alone this new thing with two people that they have, so I'm very happy right now that this is changed," Jennifer Barksdale.

Jennifer Barksdale is a soon-to-be mother of 3.

She was worried this would be the first time she'd have to choose between her mom, or her fiancé being in the room when she gives birth.

But on Saturday morning, the Huntsville Hospital Health System confirmed: Huntsville Hospital , Huntsville Women and Children, Madison hospitals and Marshall Medical Centers have updated its visitation policy.

You'll still have to wear a mask inside and check in and out of the hospital regularly.

"Not being able to hug people. Not being able to see your friends, it's just not the way things are supposed to be," Tracy Abney.

Tracy Abney is a doula in Madison, and her job is to help mothers navigate the birthing experience.

But this pandemic has halted Abney's work, and caused her and her clients a whole new set of 'what if's'

"If somebody needs to go down the street to get a snack or something it's not going to be scary for me to be alone in the hospital," said Barksdale.

As a patient, you still have access to virtual visitation, but Abney says for her duties, it just doesn't always work best since a lot of it is hands-on.

"Having that continuous support the entire labor and not just on the phone calling me or over a screen trying to catch up on what's been happening," said Abney.

Barksdale is just of many expecting moms who now feel a sense of relief as the due date nears.

For this mother especially, the policy change came with perfect timing.

"To have this ease up just 3 days before delivery and I'm just so excited," said Barksdale.

The new policy changes for the hospitals involved went into effect Saturday.

Right now, we don't know if or when the policy may change.

We've reached out to hospitals outside of the Huntsville Hospital Health Care System and we're waiting to hear back on if their policies are changing or have changed as well.