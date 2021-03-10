Every veteran in Alabama now eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine

Veterans of all ages in North Alabama now are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

This will be done at clinics in Guntersville, Huntsville and Sheffield, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Birmingham is included, too.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to dosage availability at these four sites:

Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Dr, Guntersville

Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest, Huntsville

Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD, Sheffield

Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8th Avenue South, Birmingham

There are 4 ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:

Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment. Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1 Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment:

Anniston/Oxford CBOC - 256-832-4141

Bessemer CBOC - 205-428-3495

Childersburg CBOC - 256-378-9026

Gadsden CBOC - 256-413-7154

Guntersville CBOC - 256-582-4033

Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477

Jasper CBOC - 205-221-7384

Shoals Area CBOC - 256-381-9055