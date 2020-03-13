Clear

Events cancelled, postponed in North Alabama due to coronavirus

WAAY 31 is compiling a list of events and meetings cancelled or postponed in North Alabama due to concerns about coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 11:55 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state’s first coronavirus case in Montgomery County on Friday. Read more here

Did we miss an event? Let us know by emailing newsroom@waaytv.com.

  • Huntsville District 4 Town Hall cancelled for March 16
  • AUSA Global Force Symposium is cancelled
  • Huntsville Havoc remaining games are suspended
  • 36th Annual International Symposium on Child Abuse is cancelled
  • Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville is cancelling or postponing planned events, including the seasonal Easter Bunny photo program
  • The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce is postponing the annual State of the City Address until later this spring
  • Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is cancelled
  • Worlds of Work Career Expo at Calhoun Community College postponed
  • Torch Technologies postponed its Huntsville ribbon cutting
  • Rosetta James Foundation postponed its annual event in Huntsville
  • National Children’s Advocacy Center cancelled its Huntsville child abuse event
  • The Light the Fountain event at University of North Alabama will be postponed until the fall semester

