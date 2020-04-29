North Alabama event venue owners unsure of future as coronavirus order keeps them closed

Alabama’s stay at home order ends Thursday afternoon,but not for everyone.

Venues for sports, concerts, weddings and parties must remain closed at least until May 15. And, some don't know if they'll be able to recover another two weeks of being closed.

"We probably had one Saturday available and that was it." Tiffany Draper, the owner of Studio 53, said.

Draper opened Studio 53 last November. She said business was good until the coronavirus pandemic. She hoped the governor would re-open event venues after the stay at home order expired, but she wasn't shocked when that didn't happen

"In my mind I wish she would have, but I kind of already knew that it was going to not be re-opening especially because they mentioned phased," she said.

Draper said she applied for multiple small business loans and was denied because her business hasn't been open long enough. She said she's had to refund thousands of dollars and the loss of revenue may be enough to keep the doors closed for good.

"To have such a really good month in February than to only be knocked down in March and have to take such a loss without any money from the small business administration - that hurts you know," she said.

Even though Gov. Ivey will announce the next part of the re-opening phase by May 15, Draper said with the way things are going she doesn't think they'll re-open the studio on Highway 53 will re-open, and doesn't have much hope the situation will get any better.

"As far as any hope that I have for Studio 53 - and I hate to be like this, but at this point it's just kind of all we have is that space," she said.

"We don't sell any items, we just sell a service. We just provide a space for people to come and rent and if a large number of people can't come and congregate then that's my business and I don't have that to offer," she said. "And, so unfortunately we may not or probably won't survive this."

Draper says if Ivey does re-open event venues on May 15 she hopes to re-open Studio 53, but will require people to wear masks and have social distancing guidelines in place.