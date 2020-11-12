Employees with Huntsville International Airport are prepared for the holidays

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and normally, it's the start of the busy holiday travel season.

WAAY 31 spoke with Huntsville International Airport officials to find out how they plan to keep you safe if you choose to fly.

Jana Kuner, Huntsville International Airport's Public Relations Manager, said they're following all CDC guidelines so you can stay safe while traveling to see your loved ones for the holidays.

“When you’re here, you can feel safe," she said.

Since the pandemic began 8 months ago, the amount of people flying has gone down significantly. Kuner said it picked up since Labor Day, and they believe the trend will continue for the next few months.

“I would say we could see more people traveling this holiday season. Not anywhere near the past, but potentially some more travelers this holiday season than you would see right now.”

With the anticipated increase, the airport's main priority still remains the same: to keep everyone as safe as possible.

To do this, they've enhanced their safety measures by cleaning more, adding additional contactless flight check-ins and social distancing markers throughout the airport.

One traveler said her family is confident with what the airport has in place.

“We felt safe the whole time. I mean, it was pretty normal," said Lauren Mielke. "They took all the proper precautions and my family’s been healthy and well. We felt safe to travel.”

Huntsville International Airport has cut the number of flights they offer in half since the pandemic hit and received close to $14 million from the CARES Act to be able to avoid laying off staff.

If you want to see all the safety measures the airport is taking, click here.