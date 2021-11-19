Employees at Huntsville pharmacy excited for vaccine booster expansion

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director has approved a recommendation for all adults to receive a Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The Sparkman HealthMart Pharmacy currently offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. An employee told WAAY 31 that they've seen an increase of people eligible for the Moderna vaccine coming in.

With the CDC's recommendation, they're hoping to see even more people.

"We are already seeing an uptick of the older community coming in, and they are really, really asking for their booster," said Mary Harris, a certified pharmacy technician at Sparkman HealthMart Pharmacy.

Harris has been giving the Moderna vaccine since it first hit its shelves at the beginning of 2021. The Sparkman HealthMart Pharmacy was constantly busy with people rolling up their sleeves at first, but as time went on, fewer people were coming in to get vaccinated.

That was until the Moderna vaccine booster was approved for certain people.

“It’s pretty exciting. People are wanting to take care of themselves and others, and that’s exactly what we want to see," she said.

The CDC advisory panel approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters for every adult if they got their previous doses at least six months ago.

Harris expects people to start filing in soon.

“I’m hoping that, by now, with it being basically a year with us giving the vaccines and people are seeing that yes, they’re fine, and it’ll continue to be that way, that they’ll go ahead and make that decision," said Harris.

She said they currently have plenty of the Moderna vaccine available. They're well prepared for people to start coming in for their booster.