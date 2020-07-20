Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Genesco Inc. distribution center in Fayetteville, TN

Genesco Inc. confirms an employee tested positive for coronavirus at its distribution center in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it was notified of the positive case on July 8. You can read its full statement below:

"The safety of our employees, customers and community is our top priority as we navigate together through this global pandemic. We received notice of a positive COVID-19 case in our Fayetteville distribution center on July 8. We immediately initiated CDC protocols, including contact tracing to identify employees who may have been in contact with this employee. In addition, the work area was sanitized and then deeply cleaned by an outside service, including the facility’s common areas. It is our policy that all employees wear masks, conduct a daily symptoms self-assessment, including a temperature scan, work environments are socially distanced with sanitization stations located throughout the facility, and we have staggered start times, breaks and lunches to reduce the number of employees in common areas."