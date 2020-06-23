Employee at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest tests positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that a staff member at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest has tested positive for coronavirus.

The department also announced positive diagnoses for three other workers at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka; Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton; and at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery.

The department said all four employees promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care providers.

More from the release:

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.

Ninety-six (96) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Fifty-three (53) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC has confirmed that three (3) inmates at Easterling Correctional Facility (Easterling) in Clio, Alabama, has tested positive for COVID-19. After exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease, the inmate was placed on level-two quarantine, pending the results of a test for COVID-19. Following notification of his positive test result, the inmate was moved to medical isolation.

Additionally, one (1) inmate at Tutwiler has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to ongoing health conditions, the inmate was transferred to a local hospital from Tutwiler’s infirmary after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The inmate was tested for COVID-19 at the local hospital and, after returning a positive test, remains under the care of the local hospital.

Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the affected dormitories at Easterling and the Tutwiler infirmary on level-one quarantine.

Fifty-four (54) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, thirty-six (36) of which remain active.