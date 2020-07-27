Employee at Lawrence County Commission Office tests positive for coronavirus

According to Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch, an employee at the commission office tested positive last week. He said the employee came into work on Monday, got sick on Tuesday and was out the rest of the week. The employee tested positive for the virus. That employee and all employees that were at the office on Monday are quarantining at home, according to Burch.

Burch said the building was cleaned but there is not enough staff to open to the public. Employees are preforming essential duties this week at the office but hey are handing business over the phone.