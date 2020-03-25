Clear
Employee at G.E. Appliances in Decatur tests positive for coronavirus

General Electric said the employee is under quarantine at this time.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The General Electric (G.E.) Appliances plant in Decatur is temporarily shut down after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement from the company, the employee has been quarantined and anyone who was in the immediate proximity was notified and asked to self-quarantine from home.

"We made the decision to briefly pause our U.S. manufacturing operations to quickly reset and ensure we have the resources we need in place for a strong production startup on March 30. Already this week, a large portion of the facility has been cleaned using EPA approved methods. In addition, external crews are professionally sanitizing high-touch and high-traffic areas," G.E. said in a statement.

G.E. said it is assessing the situation and making plant for the immediate needs of the business as well as future plans.

The company added that it is making changes to "reduce the risk of exposure" at the Decatur plant. A spokesperson said the following steps are being taken:

  • Increased janitorial services in the plants using internal and external professional cleaning services.
  • High-touch areas were cleaned thoroughly and will continue to be cleaned multiple times per shift. These areas include, but are not limited to: doorknobs, turnstiles, air guns, fixtures, tool grips, equipment touchpoints, light switches, vending machines, Bid-boards, timeclocks, tool crib countertops, touchpoints on docks, and handrails.

