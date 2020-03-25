Employee at G.E. Appliances in Decatur tests positive for coronavirus

The General Electric (G.E.) Appliances plant in Decatur is temporarily shut down after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement from the company, the employee has been quarantined and anyone who was in the immediate proximity was notified and asked to self-quarantine from home.

"We made the decision to briefly pause our U.S. manufacturing operations to quickly reset and ensure we have the resources we need in place for a strong production startup on March 30. Already this week, a large portion of the facility has been cleaned using EPA approved methods. In addition, external crews are professionally sanitizing high-touch and high-traffic areas," G.E. said in a statement.

G.E. said it is assessing the situation and making plant for the immediate needs of the business as well as future plans.

The company added that it is making changes to "reduce the risk of exposure" at the Decatur plant. A spokesperson said the following steps are being taken: