Employee at Fayetteville Middle School tests positive for coronavirus

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Friday that an employee at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for coronavirus.

“Contact tracing has been completed and determined that no students or staff were in direct contact with the employee," the district said in its statement Friday.

It’s the middle school’s first confirmed case.

The statement goes on to say “We ask that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home.”

The district announced in late September that two employees at Ralph Askins School tested positive for coronavirus. Read more here

