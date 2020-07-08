Anxious and emotional: North Alabama’s international students face uncertain futures

Hundreds of thousands of international college students' VISAS possibly are in jeopardy - depending on their fall class schedule

Under a Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement reform directive, international students who only take online courses can't stay in the US. WAAY 31 spoke with a professor who works with international students across North Alabama.

Dr. Divya Pradhan, a professor at Calhoun Community College and sponsor of the International Students Club, says the news is leaving students uneasy ahead of the school year.

She said while some of the schools the students she works with attend are offering in-person classes in the fall, it comes down to choosing their health over staying in the country. a battle she says is unfair to fight.

"Right now with the numbers rising, they are risking their lives," Pradhan said.

Emotional is the the wordPradhan used to describe how she and her students have felt since the new directive was released.

Pradhan teaches at Calhoun Community College, but works with international students there and at University of Alabama in Huntsvile, Alabama A&M and the University of North Alabama through the International Club.

She said the students she works with are in limbo until they know what their colleges are offering for the fall semester.

"Most international students, you need to understand, when they come they just have Plan A. There is no Plan B, and the entire family has pulled in their entire resources to send these kids here so they get a degree and once they get that degree, that is the ticket to a better life,' she said.

"Not only for that student, but for the entire family so the entire family is pitching for that student."

A former international student herself, Pradhan says the news hits home.

"It is hard for everybody but for the international students it is a very trying time, and I understand because I've been there - I have been there," she said.

"All I can offer them is some words of comfort, some food, a little bit of monetary help. that's all I can offer right now," she said.

Pradhan said she's been making care baskets for her students while they wait and see what they are going to do for the fall.

She says for a lot of students having to return to their home countries means they won't get the chance to come back, and it's a reality she says is hard to face.