Emergency rules in place to address Alabama doctor shortage during the pandemic

Emergency rules are now in place to deal with a shortage of doctors in Alabama due to the growing number of patients with COVID-19.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and Medical Licensure Commissions will allow qualified physicians from other states and Canada to apply for temporary licenses to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals.

"This is an all-hands on-deck moment, and we will continue to take all necessary action to ensure Alabamians suffering from COVID-19 have access to the care they need,” said Dr. Mark LeQuire, Chairman of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

Under the rules, qualified physicians in good standing who are licensed to practice medicine in another state or Canada can apply for temporary emergency licenses to practice in an Alabama hospital for 180 days or until the Governor terminates the state’s public health emergency, whichever comes first.

Interested physicians can apply here.