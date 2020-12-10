Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show host Ellen DeGenerest announced Thursday she has tested postive for coronavirus.
She says she's currently "feeling fine."
She her tweet below:
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2020
She made the announcement Thursday morning
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|38031
|533
|Mobile
|21480
|384
|Madison
|15884
|160
|Tuscaloosa
|14671
|191
|Montgomery
|13306
|251
|Shelby
|12047
|85
|Baldwin
|10087
|141
|Lee
|8386
|72
|Morgan
|7974
|60
|Etowah
|7563
|73
|Marshall
|7435
|59
|Calhoun
|7392
|127
|Houston
|5839
|46
|DeKalb
|5558
|46
|Cullman
|5377
|56
|St. Clair
|4995
|60
|Limestone
|4977
|48
|Lauderdale
|4805
|57
|Elmore
|4690
|70
|Walker
|4190
|113
|Jackson
|4121
|24
|Talladega
|4110
|61
|Colbert
|3617
|52
|Blount
|3496
|47
|Autauga
|3117
|42
|Franklin
|2781
|34
|Coffee
|2755
|25
|Dale
|2589
|59
|Chilton
|2457
|47
|Dallas
|2429
|34
|Covington
|2426
|38
|Russell
|2409
|6
|Escambia
|2186
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2000
|92
|Chambers
|1961
|55
|Clarke
|1707
|23
|Pike
|1697
|16
|Marion
|1597
|37
|Winston
|1561
|25
|Lawrence
|1480
|36
|Geneva
|1351
|12
|Marengo
|1351
|24
|Pickens
|1345
|23
|Bibb
|1322
|39
|Butler
|1263
|42
|Barbour
|1245
|30
|Cherokee
|1134
|24
|Randolph
|1105
|27
|Fayette
|1099
|16
|Hale
|1078
|33
|Clay
|980
|27
|Washington
|980
|22
|Henry
|948
|7
|Monroe
|885
|11
|Lowndes
|847
|30
|Cleburne
|844
|14
|Macon
|815
|22
|Lamar
|786
|8
|Conecuh
|761
|15
|Crenshaw
|757
|31
|Bullock
|722
|20
|Perry
|718
|9
|Wilcox
|681
|18
|Sumter
|630
|22
|Greene
|499
|18
|Choctaw
|443
|20
|Coosa
|415
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|52722
|721
|Davidson
|47595
|454
|Knox
|22491
|186
|Rutherford
|20721
|185
|Hamilton
|19729
|193
|Williamson
|12996
|91
|Sumner
|11558
|151
|Out of TN
|10355
|58
|Wilson
|8870
|94
|Montgomery
|7811
|97
|Sullivan
|7730
|125
|Washington
|7327
|128
|Maury
|6897
|81
|Blount
|6821
|68
|Unassigned
|6622
|34
|Putnam
|6558
|85
|Bradley
|6335
|43
|Madison
|6078
|121
|Sevier
|5862
|41
|Robertson
|4475
|57
|Tipton
|4120
|42
|Hamblen
|4118
|64
|Gibson
|3757
|75
|Greene
|3738
|77
|Anderson
|3675
|35
|Dyer
|3496
|55
|Coffee
|3376
|46
|Dickson
|3322
|41
|Bedford
|3303
|43
|Carter
|3262
|70
|Lawrence
|3182
|39
|McMinn
|3109
|59
|Cumberland
|2989
|42
|Obion
|2966
|57
|Roane
|2855
|36
|Warren
|2799
|21
|Jefferson
|2720
|38
|Loudon
|2689
|21
|Monroe
|2594
|47
|Fayette
|2528
|40
|Franklin
|2514
|41
|Hardeman
|2407
|40
|Weakley
|2396
|37
|Hawkins
|2375
|38
|Lauderdale
|2211
|24
|Henderson
|2152
|35
|Lincoln
|2091
|24
|White
|2061
|23
|Carroll
|2057
|36
|Rhea
|2052
|37
|Wayne
|2051
|13
|Macon
|2017
|32
|Hardin
|2009
|30
|Marshall
|2008
|21
|Trousdale
|1950
|12
|Cocke
|1896
|30
|Cheatham
|1879
|18
|Campbell
|1817
|26
|Haywood
|1789
|30
|Henry
|1785
|24
|Giles
|1718
|51
|Overton
|1652
|37
|Smith
|1569
|19
|Johnson
|1550
|24
|McNairy
|1519
|34
|DeKalb
|1437
|25
|Fentress
|1379
|26
|Hickman
|1371
|19
|Scott
|1342
|9
|Marion
|1326
|22
|Bledsoe
|1292
|5
|Lake
|1260
|8
|Crockett
|1255
|29
|Grainger
|1214
|21
|Chester
|1142
|25
|Claiborne
|1093
|11
|Unicoi
|1048
|29
|Decatur
|1013
|14
|Benton
|963
|18
|Cannon
|930
|4
|Morgan
|920
|8
|Grundy
|881
|14
|Lewis
|881
|16
|Union
|847
|5
|Humphreys
|844
|8
|Polk
|792
|15
|Jackson
|785
|17
|Stewart
|670
|18
|Sequatchie
|651
|5
|Houston
|627
|21
|Clay
|614
|19
|Meigs
|602
|13
|Perry
|568
|22
|Moore
|449
|4
|Pickett
|432
|16
|Van Buren
|423
|4
|Hancock
|235
|4