Elective inpatient surgeries on hold at Huntsville, Madison hospitals due to coronavirus

Elective surgeries at Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital are temporarily on hold due to the increase in coronavirus cases in North Alabama.

“In collaboration with the medical staff beginning Monday we plan to defer all elective inpatient surgeries and only those outpatient electives that require a hospital bed for extended recovery at Huntsville Hospital, Governors Medical Tower, Madison Hospital and Women & Children Hospital. Individual physician offices have begun contacting their patients,” Tracy Doughty, President/COO Huntsville Hospital, said in a prepared statement.

On Friday, Huntsville Hospital changed its visitation policies due to Covid-19's resurgence. Read about that HERE