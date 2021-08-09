Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Elective inpatient surgeries on hold at Huntsville, Madison hospitals due to coronavirus

Huntsville Hospital will start vaccinating people on the weekends at the John Hunt Park vaccine clinic.

On Friday, Huntsville Hospital changed its visitation policies due to Covid-19's resurgence.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 2:41 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 2:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Elective surgeries at Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital are temporarily on hold due to the increase in coronavirus cases in North Alabama.

“In collaboration with the medical staff beginning Monday we plan to defer all elective inpatient surgeries and only those outpatient electives that require a hospital bed for extended recovery at Huntsville Hospital, Governors Medical Tower, Madison Hospital and Women & Children Hospital. Individual physician offices have begun contacting their patients,” Tracy Doughty, President/COO Huntsville Hospital, said in a prepared statement.

On Friday, Huntsville Hospital changed its visitation policies due to Covid-19's resurgence. Read about that HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events