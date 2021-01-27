EarlyWorks Museum's doors will stay open, despite financial struggle

Coronavirus has taken a toll on many business in Huntsville. The EarlyWorks children's museum has struggled financially since the pandemic began in March.

Bart Williams, Director of EarlyWorks, said, "It's been pretty bad. We're seeing about a third in attendance."

EarlyWorks has been open since 1997. Since opening, the museum has been a place for children to learn, without even knowing it.

Despite the financial struggles, EarlyWorks has no plans of closing its doors. Williams said they just had to rework their financial plan.

That included laying off 50% of the employees.

Stephenie Walker, Editor-in-Chief of Rocket City Mom, said, "EarlyWorks is always a nice place to go and get that hands-on engagement and interaction."

Williams said they're focusing on a STEM education at the museum for the next three to five years.

EarlyWorks is open to the public, and you can get tickets online. In September, EarlyWorks created a GoFundMe page. It has received nearly $50 million in donations.

Williams said they're planning for a larger fundraiser in the spring and summertime.