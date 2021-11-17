Calhoun Community College's esports program looking to triple in size

A college esports program is heading in the right direction and could triple in size by next semester.

To accomplish that goal, they're going to need a bit more of everything, but the head coach told WAAY 31 that they are doing OK on equipment right now. The majority of the games played in Calhoun's program currently require computers, of which the college has plenty.

"We wanted to get ahead of the curve and go for Playstation 5s," said Casey Knighten, Calhoun's esports head coach. "Well, that is still a problem now, just to get one for your home, let alone buy in bulk for a program."

He said he's on the competition committee for the National Junior College Athletic Association, and they wanted to offer some titles for Playstation. But because it has been in such high demand since before the pandemic and is now affected by the chip shortage, that move is a no-go — even at a time when the esports program is growing.

"Going from nine possibly this semester to upwards of 30, two to three times larger — it's great and scary at the same time," said Knighten.

They have enough equipment to play right now, but Knighten said eventually, they do want to get more consoles. Until then, they're continuing to welcome anyone who wants to come make a difference at Calhoun.

"We're the first in the state to do something like this, to put together a room like this," Knighten said, referring to the esports gaming space at the college. "I know some that are still playing from home."

Students will also be allowed to bring their own consoles to future competitions.

To learn more about the team at Calhoun, click here. The class is offered at the Decatur and Huntsville campuses.