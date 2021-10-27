Drop in cases leads to mask policy changes in school districts

Madison County Schools joins a long list of school districts who recently switched to only recommending masks in the classroom.

With the recent drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, school districts across North Alabama have said now is the time to drop their mask mandates.

"It's been tough," Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said. "It's been tough on our parents, on our faculty, staff and administrators, and our students."

At the height of the delta variant surge, ACS had 110 positive cases in its schools, but now they're down to one.

"All of our factors were trending in the right direction," English said.

That's why the school district made the switch to masking optional.

"We are hopeful we are coming out of this virus now and we can return to some sense of normalcy," English said.

It's a trend other school districts in North Alabama are also seeing.

Starting Monday, Madison County Schools will switch to mask optional if its positivity rate remains below 0.5% systemwide.

However, school districts across Alabama are on high alert.

"We cannot let our guards down," English said.

Most of North Alabama is still at a high community transmission rate, according to the state health department, which is why school districts say they'll remain vigilant.

"We recognize Covid-19 is still among us," English said. "It still exists. We are taking all the precautions we can to mitigate the virus."

School districts will be keeping a close eye on the numbers both in schools and in the community to see whether to change their policy back to mandatory.